Extreme cold and snow in the UK after Arwen

Energy prices soar to record

Let's talk about global warming... Or better said GLOBAL COOLING! A brutal cold wave is currently sweeping across Europe, bringing tons of SNOW, powerful WINDS triggering widespread POWER OUTAGES and devastating several countries in Europe and Scandinavia with lows that haven't been seen since 1980 in Sweden.Sweden has had the lowest temperature in November since 1980 with a polar wave sweeping Western Europe. Same in Ivalo, Finnish Lapland, where thermometer were at -22ºC as well as in Norway.On the Finnmark plateau between Kautokeino and Karasjok, Sweden, temperatures dropped to -35°C on Sunday., reports the Swedish Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.The national record for November cold is -43°C for the year of 1890.Meanwhile,The cold climate even reaches the coast of the far north of Norway, where the Arctic waters are kept ice-free due to the warm sea current of the Gulf.Lowest -35,0°C in 2010.Further east in the Russian Arctic, about 20 ships have been trapped in thick sea-ice for several weeks Northern Sea Route and freed only recently by two strong ice-breakers.The current freeze comes in sharp contrast to last fall, when meteorologists reported the warmest months of October and early November, averaging 6.7°C higher than normal across the Arctic. Meanwhile, snow fell over all Europe this week.The cold also punished the United Kingdom.The British weather agency put much of the country on red alert on Friday night due to the wind. Weather services advise people to travel only in case of need. Snow-covered Brun Valley Forest Park in Burnley, North West England this Sunday as the region still recovers from the effects of Storm Arwen."Storm Arwen" brought in gusts of 160 km/h on Friday night, before weakening and heading towards continental Europe.Heavy snow forced the cancellation of Sunday's Premier League football match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in North West England, and the heavy gale wreaked havoc on road and rail transport across the UK.The extreme wind with hurricane force felled many trees. In Scotland, several train lines were interrupted between Edinburgh, Glasgow and other cities due to strong winds. Several roads were closed.The sea grew huge on the coast with giant waves crashing against the rocks and coastal cliffs. About 120 trucks were "stuck by snow" on a highway in northern England, police announced.Northern Powergrid electricity company estimates that strong winds have left some 55,000 customers in the North of England, especially in Northumberland county, without power.The main reason is high consumption combined with ice formation on rivers with hydropower plants in northern Sweden. The northern regions of Norway and Sweden are closely linked together in the same electricity grid.On Sunday, a kWh came with a price-tag of 1,92 kroner/kWh (€0,19/kWh) on the spot market,On Monday afternoon, spot prices that retailers use to purchase electricity from the wholesale market will climb even further to 3 kroner/kWh.. [ TBO