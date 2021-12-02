© REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Hungary's parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday which will empower the government to hold a referendum on LGBT issues, raising Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-LGBT campaign to a new level as he heads into a tough election race next year.Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, this year proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation thatFacing his first competitive election in more than a decade, nationalistHe said holding the referendum on the same day as the parliamentary vote would save taxpayers money but it is up to President Janos Ader to set the date. Ader, an ally of the government, has not yet fixed a date for the parliamentary elections which are expected to be held in April.In the referendum, Hungarians will be asked whether they support the holding of sexual orientation workshops in schools without parents' consent and whether they believe gender reassignment procedures should be promoted among children.They will also be asked whether media content that could affect sexual orientation should be shown to children without any restrictions.The law passed in June, which the government says aims to protect children, has caused anxiety in the LGBT community.