Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over Alabama and Tennessee on November 30
American Meteor Society
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 18:34 UTC
For this event, we received one video.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russia's government REJECTS mandatory vaccinations, 50% of Russians reject vaccine passports
- Putin to NATO: We can make a deal
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (Dec. 1)
- Greece threatens monthly FINES for over 60s who remain unvaccinated after January
- CNN host Chris Cuomo used his media sources to find out info on brother Andrew's accusers, records show - UPDATE: CNN suspends Cuomo
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and others states on December 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Tennessee on November 30
- 10 dead or missing and 60,000 homes damaged after floods in central provinces of Vietnam - 34 inches of rain in 4 days (UPDATE)
- Research shows cold far more deadly than heat
- Oxford biology professor: Masks have made 'no meaningful difference' to stopping transmission of Delta
- UK, Israel attempt to "thwart" Iran nuclear deal and prevent removal of sanctions, sign deal to work together on trade, cybersecurity, defence
- San Francisco's stores board up windows, hire armed guards, as robbery and looting soars after 'reclassification' of laws
- Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for 'inclusive' language
- New bodycam footage appears to show NBC producer admitting to following Rittenhouse jury bus
- Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard's vaccine exemption request
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Central banks launch digital currencies - Perfect technocratic control
- Snowy howl: Germany sees heavy snowfall as winter blizzard strikes
- Saint Petersburg in Russia turns white after a night of heavy snowfall - third of monthly total falls in 24 hours
- Best of the Web: A President Betrayed by Bureaucrats: Scott Atlas's Masterpiece on the Covid Disaster
- Maunakea, Mauna Loa summits on Hawaii closed after snowfall
- Russia's government REJECTS mandatory vaccinations, 50% of Russians reject vaccine passports
- Putin to NATO: We can make a deal
- UK, Israel attempt to "thwart" Iran nuclear deal and prevent removal of sanctions, sign deal to work together on trade, cybersecurity, defence
- Outcry forces EU to ditch plan for 'inclusive' language
- Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard's vaccine exemption request
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Central banks launch digital currencies - Perfect technocratic control
- Best of the Web: A President Betrayed by Bureaucrats: Scott Atlas's Masterpiece on the Covid Disaster
- Best of the Web: Michael Flynn DISAVOWS Qanon, says its 'disinformation campaign created by CIA or the Left'
- South Korea rejects claim it's helping Taiwan with 'indigenous defence submarine programme'
- Maple dictatorship: Canada prohibits unvaccinated travelers on planes and trains
- Ice Age Farmer Report: No vax, no food/fuel in India - Food withheld to force vaccinations
- Putin's plans for Ukraine
- Barbados scraps British monarchy as it becomes republic on independence day
- Psaki rejects talk of federal vaccine deadline extension
- Biden reveals what new normal will be
- Death threats and peak Davos
- SOTT Focus: What Is The Relationship Between The Political Left And Globalism?
- Russia & China to team up against 'illegitimate' US sanctions
- Lavrov says NATO military equipment being moved to Russian border
- Kremlin lays out who it believes is behind 'hysteria' around possible Ukraine invasion
- Greece threatens monthly FINES for over 60s who remain unvaccinated after January
- CNN host Chris Cuomo used his media sources to find out info on brother Andrew's accusers, records show - UPDATE: CNN suspends Cuomo
- San Francisco's stores board up windows, hire armed guards, as robbery and looting soars after 'reclassification' of laws
- New bodycam footage appears to show NBC producer admitting to following Rittenhouse jury bus
- LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax
- Joe Rogan calls out media, Democrats for complete fabrication of Russian collusion narrative
- Twitter's new boss slammed for post about 'white people'
- Disney are scared of taking the Mickey out of China
- Epstein's 'Lolita Express' pilot testifies in Maxwell trial as flight data leaks
- Epstein victim, Ghislaine Maxwell's sister arrive at court for sex-trafficking trial
- Twitter announces more censorship for sake of 'public interest'
- Sweden's "Vaccine Passes" should teach us an important lesson.
- Seasons Greetings from New Normal Germany!
- Technocracy is 'hemming us all in with no consent, no debate, no right to opt out'
- Boosters to the rescue: MSM's take on why the UK's Covid winter won't be as bleak as Europe's
- Four ways the Ghislaine Maxwell trial is already rigged
- Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks faces new charge for death of 8-year-old boy
- Swiss voters back law behind Covid vaccine certificate
- Mass murderer Breivik sent letters to survivors and their relatives
- Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in Nashville apartment
- The mysterious petroglyphs carved in Qatar's deserts
- 'Largest prehistoric structure in Britain': Neolithic pits near Stonehenge shown to be man-made following new tests
- Sophisticated, artistic, trading internationally: What the Culduthel dig tells us about Scotland's pre-historic Highlanders
- The origins of the ancient Etruscans
- 41,500-year-old ivory pendant found in cave in Poland may be oldest human-decorated jewelry in Eurasia
- Ancient Chinese society that collapsed more than 4,000 years ago was wiped out by flooding: study
- SOTT Focus: Jack Ruby: Israel's Smoking Gun
- 14,000-year-old settlement site discovered on Turkey's west coast
- Molecular analysis reveals the oldest Denisovan fossils yet
- Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer's Iliad unearthed in England
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified after 56 years: JFK was engaged in 'existential' battle with Israel over its nuclear weapons program
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Did Israel Kill The Kennedys?
- 1,200-year-old Faddan More Psalter's journey from Irish bog to museum treasure, use of papyrus hints at trade links with Egypt
- Justinianic Plague was nothing like flu and may have struck England before it reached Constantinople, new study suggests
- To understand how the US military killed so many civilians in Syria, we must look at its tactics
- Scythian gods on a silver plate discovered in Russia
- The CIA's crack-cocaine enterprise and the destruction of urban America
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Nazis based their elite schools on top British private schools
- Research shows cold far more deadly than heat
- Plato's revenge? Geometry is showing how the world is constructed from cubes
- New study shows the largest comet ever observed was active at near-record distance
- Meet the technology that's uncovering 2020's voter fraud
- Unexpected Andromedid meteor outburst, strongest ever detected by CMOR
- Large asteroid 2018 AH heading towards Earth late December, skimmed past 3 years ago unnoticed by scientists
- Fake science, invalid data: There is no such thing as a "confirmed Covid-19 case". There is no pandemic
- China claims breakthrough 'in dynamic cooperative confrontation' ship drone technology
- We might not know half of what's in our cells, new AI technique reveals
- In the quantum realm, not even time flows as you might expect
- Study reveals 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
- Flesh-eating vulture bees evolved a gut that loves meat
- Astronomers claim to have deciphered origin of 'tsunami of gravitational waves'
- Latest discoveries in the field of structural biology point to Intelligent Design
- Mysterious small & cold object observed 20 billion miles from Earth in 1983 'may have been elusive Planet Nine'
- Paleontologists debunk fossil thought to be missing link between lizards and first snakes
- 'Volcanic winter' likely contributed to ecological catastrophe 250 million years ago
- Scientists find the fastest acceleration in the human body, revealing why Thanos' famous snap would've been impossible.
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- China-Russia Consortium space weather center established in Beijing
- 10 dead or missing and 60,000 homes damaged after floods in central provinces of Vietnam - 34 inches of rain in 4 days (UPDATE)
- Snowy howl: Germany sees heavy snowfall as winter blizzard strikes
- Saint Petersburg in Russia turns white after a night of heavy snowfall - third of monthly total falls in 24 hours
- Maunakea, Mauna Loa summits on Hawaii closed after snowfall
- People rescued from wadis as Oman hit by heavy rain
- Cyclone brings floods to cities in Uruguay
- Dozens evacuated after more floods in north Spain
- Brutal cold wave hits Europe with lowest temperatures in 40 years - Energy prices soar to new record
- 'Weak explosion' & unusual seismic signals recorded at Mount Pinatubo - last erupted in 1991, considered 2nd largest eruption of the 20th century
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea
- Over 1 foot of snow shocks parts of Hudson Valley, New York - 16.5 inches of snowfall in Averill Park
- 4 killed, 38 injured in heavy storms that battered Turkey
- Flock of 150 starlings drops from the sky in Galician city, Spain
- Giant snow drift towers at Scots wind farm following Storm Arwen
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake off Japan
- Chennai in India grapples with floods again: Schools closed, traffic disrupted amid rain fury
- Powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
- Seasonal farm worker dies after lightning strike near Darwin, Australia
- Storm Arwen: 3 people killed after winds of almost 100mph hit UK
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange winds blowing across the Earth
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (Dec. 1)
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and others states on December 1
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and Tennessee on November 30
- Meteor fireball seen over Tennessee and other states on December 1
- Bright meteor fireball over Henan, China on November 29
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on Nov. 28
- Meteor fireball over Nevada on November 29
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Switzerland and France on November 29
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Nov.28)
- Meteor fireball over Alabama and other states on November 28
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Nov. 26)
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on November 25
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and other states on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the skies of France on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Nov. 23)
- Meteor fireball over Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on November 20
- Cameras record meteor fireball in Pernambuco and two other states of Brazil on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on November 16
- Oxford biology professor: Masks have made 'no meaningful difference' to stopping transmission of Delta
- COVID survivors with natural immunity at low risk for reinfection or severe symptoms, study finds
- Hard data shows the COVID vaccines don't work
- Covid hospital admissions are falling in England, as are total number of Covid patients - Omicron looks unlikely to change that
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Athletes Drop Dead | No Pfizer Vaccine Data until 2076 | Death by "Climate Change"
- New Omicron Covid-19 variant could be less deadly than feared, top Russian scientist claims
- Get ready for mRNA flu shots
- What's the truth about Covid vaccines and heart attacks?
- Are we overreacting to Omicron?
- Higher infection rates in vaccinated not an artefact of wrong population data, new analysis shows
- UK statistics watchdog smacks ONS for misleading claim that unvaccinated have "32 times" risk of Covid death
- Merck says COVID-19 pill less effective than initially suggested
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Anthony Fauci: Sad Little Psychopath
- Latest devastating news on the vaccine
- FDA produces the first batch of documents from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine file
- Fauci hopes babies will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by early 2022
- Moderna & Pfizer booster shots approved by FDA after vaccine injuries near one MILLION
- New analysis of ONS data finds that vaccine effectiveness against death has been overestimated and uncovers an alarming spike in Covid deaths post-vaccination
- Scientists mystified by the obvious: Africa avoids COVID disaster despite not having vaccines
- Fauci says all adults should 'go get boosted'
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
Quote of the Day
Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing.
- Anonymous
Recent Comments
LaPalma just hit with worst known earthquake, etc. Three 5.0's today. [Link] RC
:) Today, Pelosi's murderous besties in the ME represent an 'old guard' style of leadership/human abuse. and, desperate people do desperate...
yes at the moment i am, but i am preparing to leave, soon. cannot talk about Uruguay, haven't been there, so i don't really know, but from what i...
Been on both sides of the extremes. I am not a fan of freezing to death. Cold sucks.
Yeah, sorry. Sorry they got caught. Effing shit disturbers. They can't even answer one question truthfully. "Do you have any ties to the...