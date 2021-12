© 'The Simpsons' Created by Matt Groening 20th Television

The erasing of an episode of The Simpsons that lampooned the Chinese regime by Disney's newly launched streaming service in Hong Kong exposes the profound hypocrisy underlying corporate wokeness.The number 4 is considered an unlucky number for Chinese people because it sounds very much like the word 'death'. The number 12, however, has no such connotation. So many Chinese viewers of Disney's new streaming service might be confused as to why in the 16th season of The Simpsons, episode 12 has simply disappeared without any explanation.Actually, it's the episode in which they don't mention the Tiananmen Square massacre. Following the strict Chinese Communist Party government's policy, which prohibits any mention of the massacre in which the army opened fire on unarmed students and other pro-democracy protesters, the makers ofSuch comedic brilliance, which attacks the brutal suppression of the popular demand for freedom in China, is something only The Simpsons could carry off with such aplomb.But if you live in Hong Kong, this episode will not be available.When it comes to the Tiananmen Square massacre, the Chinese government is hellbent on erasing the public memory of the event.It is not surprising, therefore, that this episode of The Simpsons has disappeared.Because Disney has failed to make any public announcements about their decision, it's impossible to know what happened. But as Grace Leung , an expert in media regulation at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, suggested in The New York Times , Disney self-censored. She argues that this will harm Disney's reputation but adds that any potential loss in Hong Kong would most likely be far offset by the benefits of appeasing the mainland authorities. "The population is not so big," she said of the city. "They are ready to sacrifice Hong Kong's market."The hypocrisy of Disney is breathtaking. As Brendan O'Neil highlights in his article on spiked , Disney is a super woke corporation. Remember the Black Lives Matter protests. In 2020, the corporation was very vocal about its support for the movement. It spent lots of money on a 30-second TV commercial that encouraged us all to "listen, learn, heal and speak up" because "Black Lives Matter."This might be shocking. But it could only be that if we thought wokeness was anything other than a fashionable means through which to retain market credibility. Virtue signalling is easy and costs very little. Disney's behaviour exposes how cynical the corporation is:Disney's self-censorship broadcasts the reality of corporate wokeness: profits matter, not people's lives. I can't wait for The Simpsons episode on this sorry affair.Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Follow him on Twitter @Norm_Lewis