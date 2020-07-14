© Reuters / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports



The NBA is once again being accused of bowing to China, after a viral video revealed its website does not allow custom jerseys with the phrase "Free Hong Kong," but has no problem with plenty of other disruptive messages."The NBA bans you, the fan, from putting #freehongkong on customized league jerseys even as they allow players to wear customized jerseys," journalist Clay Travis tweeted on Sunday.Travis Included a video actually showing the merchandising section of the website rejecting the phrase. Numerous people took to social media to give other firsthand accounts of the site not allowing the message.The uncensored version of "F**k police" is also okay. Political messages like "defund police" do not raise any flags with the system. Strangely enough, "Free Tibet" is allowed. This likely means that there is no general ban in place for offensive or political statements, but that specific phrases are flagged by the system, "Free Hong Kong" being one of them.Many have taken to social media to express their outrage with the league.Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) wrote an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about player jerseys this week, accusing the league of censorship for only allowing certain political messages.James, like many other players, have meanwhile felt free to get politically involved in US issues, criticizing President Donald Trump and showing solidarity with the protests over police brutality and racial inequality continuing across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd.