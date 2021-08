© Louise Delmotte/HKFP.



'A sense of vigilance'

Hong Kong's chief secretary will be able to retroactively revoke the certification of films based on national security grounds, according to amendments to the Film Censorship Ordinance proposed by the government on Tuesday.Under the planned update,The amendments would also "set out explicitly thatIn cases of an appeal against a decision made by censors, the Board of Review (Film Censorship) will not be able to review decisions made on national security grounds. However, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said that the decision-making process would still be restricted by judicial reviews."Because it is related to national security, we feel that the situation will exceed the areas of the board as they may not have the professional capability to deal with it," said Yau.The government also proposed removing the specified number of non-official members in the board.The billSpokesperson for the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers Tin Kai-man told HKFP that the proposed amendments would provide clearer and more specific guidelines, but the industry would need some time to process the amendments."There will be a sense of vigilance [within the industry], people will be more careful about potential problems, and have considerations that they might accidentally violate the law," said Tin.The spokesperson also said that he guessed that"Permits issued in the past do not have an expiry date, meaning that a movie can be screened again after its first screening, but the permit was approved before national security law exists," said Tin."There might be a situation where someone will try to screen an old movie that might be in violation of the national security law, making the government passive and embarrassed in the matter." When challenged by HKFP in June , Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the decision to censor films and said the move will not stifle creativity among moviemakers.