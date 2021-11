© OSHA

A federal judge on Monday placed a temporary injunction on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for health care workers at Medicare- and Medicaid-affiliated facilities.led by Missouri attorney general Eric Schmidt. Schelp was appointed by former President Trump in 2019.The decision will "ensure that federal agencies do not extend their power beyond the express delegation from Congress," Schelp wrote in his ruling . "The public would benefit from the preliminary injunction because it would ensure that federal agencies do not extend their power beyond the express delegation from Congress, as already discussed."The injunction applies to Missouri as well as Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Hampshire, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming.Schmidt lauded the ruling in comments on Twitter.We're fighting back and winning. More to come."The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which the president tasked with developing the mandate, suspended enforcement of the mandate in November as a result of the Fifth Circuit court's ruling.The president ordered development of a vaccine mandate for large companies and for Medicare- and Medicaid-affiliated facilities in early September , although those guidelines were not released until November."We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers," Biden said in a White House speech on September 9.