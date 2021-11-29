© Chesnot/Getty Images

The Australian government is set to introduce some of the toughest "anti-troll" legislation in the world but experts say its focus on defamation will not help curb the rates of online bullying or cyberhate.On Sunday the prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced his government would introduce legislation to parliament this weekUnder the legislation, the laws would require social media companies toto launch defamation cases. It is unclear what personal data would be collected but there are indications it would include a phone number, email address and user's contact name.In a huge overhaul, the legislation would alsofrom organisations that run the pages - such as news organisations - to the social media companies themselves.On Sunday Morrison said he wanted to ensure consistency between real-world rules and those online:But a cyberhate expert and author of the book Troll Hunting, Ginger Gorman, said the legislation will not do enough to combat online abuse.She said:She said Germany, where companies platforms can be fined up to €50m if they do not delete posts containing racist, defamatory or otherwise illegal speech within 24 hoursshowed governments could take serious action.Under the legislation, social media companies would have to set up a complaints process, where people can ask for the content to be taken down if they feel it is defamatory towards them.Morrison said the government would support the initial cases, to help set a precedent.At the centre of the legislation is the ability for individuals to pursue a case against the poster of the content, if they feel they have been defamed.University of Melbourne's Dr Lauren Rosewarne said defamation was easier to determine than trolling and hate.she said.Currently, social media companies have only offered "lacklustre responses" to allegations of trolling, she said.In September the high court ruled Australian media companies could be liable for defamatory comments posted on Facebook pages after Fairfax and Newscorp lost their appeal to escape defamation charges after third-party comments were made on their social media posts about Dylan Voller.The Australian Law Council was quick to support the proposed shift in responsibility.The Law Council of Australia president,Brasch said: