The former Soviet Republic of Georgia and its population are so special and unique that citizens will likely not be subject to strict rules on their Covid passes if they have recovered from the virus, its health minister has said.Speaking on Thursday, Ekaterine Tikaradze, remarked thatOne of these, she said, will last "indefinitely" for use domestically.According to the minister, Georgians, unlike citizens of other European countries, can receive a "green passport" even if they contracted the virus over half a year ago. Explaining the country's people are so different, she said:A proposed proof of immunity for international travel, however, will have to be renewed every six months to be accepted abroad.Also commenting on the move on Thursday, the head of the National Center for Disease Control said that Tbilisi was considering the two separate passes for domestic and international use as the majority of countries do not recognize Covid recoveries earlier than six months. Amiran Gamkrelidze explained:Tikaradze's remarks come after Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili ruled last week thatstarting December 1 to enter a number of public spaces, including dining establishments, bars, entertainment venues and other leisure areas.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Caucasus nation has registered over 825,000 Covid cases and tallied more than 11,700 Covid-related deaths.