© ANI

Chennai residents are yet again grappling with waterlogging and floods after incessant rains. Many roads and subways have been closed for traffic, even as surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.Traffic diversions were enforced at many places and barricades were put up to caution road users.Reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam here that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai, released over 10,500 cusecs of surplus water in view of continuous showers in catchment areas, authorities said.The release of surplus from Poondi dam in Tiruvallur district was stepped up (from an initial 4,253 cusecs to about 8,000 cusecs) in a phased manner up to about 12,000 cusecs by evening.Towards rescue, relief and mitigation initiatives as many as 54 inflatable boats were deployed, besides excavators and heavy-duty pumps in Chennai Corporation areas, an official release said, adding that police shifted people from the flooded Perumbakkam-Ezhil Nagar suburb to a relief centre.Of the 464 areas here that have witnessed water stagnation, floodwater was bailed out from 86 localities and work was in full swing in other areas, authorities said, adding that fallen trees were also removed and efforts were on to restore traffic in affected places.Rainwater entered several houses in low lying suburban areas off Urapakkam and Guduvancherry and electricity connection was switched off in such places.Using inflatable boats, people were rescued from flooded suburban localities of Pallikaranai and Varadharajapuram by police and National Disaster Response Force personnel respectively.According to reports on NDTV, schools in Chennai and six other districts have been asked to remain closed.The floodwaters have brought insects and tadpoles into homes and vacant plots serve as breeding grounds, some residents said.On Sunday, Chennai city and suburbs that fall under Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed heavy rains.Chennai Police said 2,181 people living in low lying and flooded areas were evacuated and housed in 31 temporary relief centres.(with PTI inputs)