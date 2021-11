© Reuters / Ahmad Masood



Fresh from their conquest of Afghanistan, the Taliban are welcoming intrepid tourists to the famous Bamiyan Buddha statues, ancient monuments that the militant group blew up two decades ago., the Bamiyan Buddhas stood more than 150 feet tall for 1,400 years, until the Taliban blew them to pieces with high explosives in 2001,Now the Taliban are back in charge, and have thrown open the site to the public. According to an NBC News report this week, curious tourists can hand over the equivalent of $5 to Taliban guards at a ticket booth,One Afghan visitor told NBC that he didn't come to the site to mourn the loss of the statues, but to celebrate their destruction."I was young when these were destroyed, about seven years old, and since then it has been a dream to come and see what happened here," he said. "I'm happy it was destroyed. I'm here to see the ruins actually."Omar then gave several conflicting statements on the destruction of the Buddhas, first arguing that he did so out of frustration that the West seemed more concerned about the fate of statues than about Afghan people, but then reportedly stating that "Muslims should be proud of smashing idols," and that they were blown up "in accordance with Islamic law."UNESCO has called on the Taliban to preserve what remains of the Bamyan site and others like it around the country, stating in August that "it is crucial for the future of Afghanistan to safeguard and preserve these landmarks."While the new Taliban government has presented itself to the world as more moderate than the Taliban of the 1990s, the future of the Bamiyan Buddhas as a tourist attraction is not yet certain.