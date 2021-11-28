© AFP/Qatari Foreign Ministry



"We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want to have good economic relations with them. We ask all the international charity organizations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation."

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid.the co-founder of the Taliban and now the prime minister of its government, promised on Saturday:During his 30-minute speech,which he blamed on the country's previous US-backed government, calling it the "weakest in the world."in response to the regime change in the country.Afghanistan is facing the prospect of a humanitarian disaster, withaccording to UN estimates. Inflation has been out of control and food prices have soared as the country's already struggling economy wasafter the power grab by the Taliban as US troops were pulled out of the country.Hassan's address comes ahead ofThe group earlier said it was planning to push for the Biden administration to recognize its government and seek American assistance in reconstructing Afghanistan during the negotiations.