But his local Wal-Mart pharmacist didn't trust his judgment to fill a life-saving dose of Ivermectin when COVID attacked his body last month and corporate policy was to deny such medicine based on politics, not science.
Marine denied medicine by multinational retailer for invalid reasons
Salier said:
"I was very concerned I was going to die. I was falling asleep during my doctor's medical examinations. They told me I was in the midst of a 'Cytokine storm' and 8-9 days in, I was praying for a miracle because my body was failing me. I've been active and strong my entire life, but I was in desperate shape and couldn't form words to even communicate the incredible pain I was feeling all over my body."Salier had the worst body pain he'd ever had in his life. He had a sore throat, his hair felt like needles in his head, and he was struck with diarrhea. He couldn't move. For 9 days, he laid in bed unable to do anything. His wife Karla began to panic, before they both noticed that her symptoms were a few days behind his, she had gotten the dreaded China virus as well. He said:
"We tried to get monoclonal treatment from the Minnesota Department of Health but they never got back to us. I kept getting worse. It kept getting worse and we didn't know what to do."Salier never doubted that COVID was real, a beloved relative of his wife had died from the virus 6 months earlier in a nursing home. Desperate, they sought monoclonal treatment in Osage, Iowa at the Mercy clinic only to be told there was one bag left, and it wouldn't be for him.
His local Doctor would not prescribe Ivermectin because, as Salier retells it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not approved it for that purpose, to treat COVID. It wasn't clear if the Doctor actually believed this, or if they were just following hospital policy.
Ivermectin is perfectly safe for human use, despite what the media says to suppress its use. The media scam on this continues even though the anti-Ivermectin hype has been repeatedly debunked.
Concerned not only for himself but for his wife about to slip into the pain and suffering of the virus, he remembered a contact to Steve Deace, a national talk show host working with the Blaze radio network. From there, Deace put Salier in touch with Dr. Mollie James. Dr. James has been a COVID whistleblower trying to bring the public's attention to the politicized nature of specific medical treatments: that life-saving affordable drugs exist to stop the effects of COVID and can also turn the tide in dying patients to bring them back from the abyss.
Dr. James diagnosed that Bill was in severe distress, but that wife Karla was also at great risk. She prescribed Ivermectin for both of them and Hydroxychloroquine for Bill. But getting the prescription was not the end of their challenges while their bodies were fighting off the China virus.
"After dropping off the prescription, and I'm passed out cold at this point for nearly the entire day, the Wal-Mart pharmacist calls my wife and arrogantly tells her that he's not comfortable with this prescription and refuses to fill it. My wife tells him that's not his right, and he corrects her and says that it is his right, he's exercising it, and hangs up."Pharmacist refused life-saving medicine
Ivermectin is a globally-recognized miracle drug that has been prescribed billions of times. The drug was dishonestly labelled 'horse dewormer' by the American mainstream media likely to suit an ideological agenda, as any responsible medical professional will acknowledge that it has proven to have life-saving properties for humans by stopping viral replication in the body. Even its detractors now meekishly admit Ivermectin is a partial-treatment for COVID.
Even hard-left outlets like the New Republic meekishly admit that the Ivermectin panic of 2021 was a left-wing disinformation campaign.
That media disinformation has cost lives, and almost took Salier and his wife.
Thankfully Salier's champion Doctor Mollie James fought for him at every step. Dr. James called Wal-Mart's pharmacist and demanded to know why they refused to fill a properly prescribed medicine. James told the Gateway Pundit:
"He said I'm not comfortable filling those prescriptions and I of course asked why not. And he tells me that they're not FDA-approved. And I said to him that that's curious, because on hold I heard an advertisement for COVID vaccines at Wal-Mart that are similarly not FDA-approved. So clearly FDA approval is not a standard that your company goes by. I pointed out to him the only one that was FDA approved is not available in the United States. I asked for his name and license number and instead of giving it, he just hung up on me."Dr. James then contacted Wal-Mart again and asked to talk with the pharmacist in question, who again refused to fill the valid prescription and then hung up with the words "I'm not filling it!"
The Saliers then tried a regional grocery chain, Hy-Vee, who filled everything in their prescription except the Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. The apologetic pharmacist discloses to the Saliers that when he inputs the prescription into the company's digital system, the system refuses to allow him to fill the prescription for that purpose.
"I'm sorry, there's nothing I can do," the pharmacist told the couple as they fight not only the virus, but arrogant multinational corporations that are denying medicine for political motives. Salier said:
"I couldn't believe what we were doing, but we had no choice but to go to the veterinarian shop and buy horse-grade Ivermectin. We knew we were gambling with our health, we knew this was risky, but we didn't know what else to do."Dr. James then contacted Hy-Vee's pharmacist who told her that the pharmacy authorization settings, set by the company's executives, refuse to allow a retail pharmacist to fill the prescription in their digital systems.
"If what they told me is true, then they are relegating responsibility to an administrator, not a licensed medical professional, so that's concerning in its own right.In desperation, getting worse and feeling the effects of COVID, Bill and Karla mixed actual horse dewormer they bought at a feed store into applesauce and ate it, hoping their calculations about its increased concentration and potency were correct when accounting for their reduced weights. "It was a huge stress on ourselves, and our marriage, we felt helpless."
"Never in 20 years in medicine have I seen prescriptions refused to be filled for political reasons like this."
Many of those suffering symptoms of overdose from Ivermectin do so because they calculate the dosages wrong, desperate to find a low-cost alternative to the COVID treatments because they either lack health insurance or their doctors deny the potentially life-saving cheap treatment.
Within 6 hours wife Karla felt different in a way she could only describe as the relief that the symptoms were not getting worse. In combination with other drugs, Bill felt the same change and halt to the virus' increased severity within 8 hours. Salier said:
"There's no denying that we became healthier as a result of Ivermectin. It's the only thing that my wife took, and her condition changed for the better so rapidly. Ivermectin saved my life."Eight hours after taking Ivermectin, for the first time in 10 days, Bill was able to get out of bed and watched the sunset. He remarked:
"The politicization of medicine, what these people are doing, is killing people. If this is being denied and it could have helped, surely these policies are killing people. What other conclusions could you draw?"Having been a Marine abroad, an Iowa farmer for decades, a one-time political candidate, left-wing Ivermectin disinformation nearly killed Bill Salier.