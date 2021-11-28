© Matt Brann



A 34-year-old man has died overnight in hospital after being struck by lightning earlier last week, while working on a mango farm in Berry Springs.The two other workers, including his cousin Filomeno Rosario De Deus, 31, and Joanico Carvalho, 30, survived.All are foreign nationals who were in Australia as part of the seasonal worker program.Speaking to the ABC with the help of a translator, Mr Carvalho said all three men were sitting on a trailer together when the lightning struck."When the lightning hit us, three of us, we fell down," he said."[Filomeno and I] got up and we went to see Germenino and he was lying on the ground and he was unconscious."The Consul-General for Timor Leste in Darwin, Celio Moniz, said he went to Royal Darwin Hospital to check on the workers straight away."Yesterday was a very sad situation," he said.He said the workers arranged a video conference with Mr De Deus's wife and family so they could see him take "his last breath" from his hospital bed.Mr Carvalho said he was "very sad about losing a very good friend who was very kind to us".Mr De Deus was from Timor-Leste and was mourned by the local community at a church mass in the Darwin on Sunday.NT WorkSafe are conducting inquiries and along with police will prepare a report for the Coroner.