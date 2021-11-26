Marek Magierowski
Poland's Ambassador to Israel Marek Magierowski
Poland's Foreign Ministry says it will have no ambassador in Israel for the time being, bringing the mission level down to that of Israel's mission in Poland.

The traditionally sensitive bilateral relations soured in the summer after Poland adopted legislation seen as banning claims for restitution of some seized property, including that of Holocaust victims. Israel protested.

Poland at the time told its ambassador, Marek Magierowski, not to return to his Tel Aviv post after a vacation. He has since been appointed to Washington, and Warsaw now says it will not send a replacement.

"There are no plans at the moment to propose a new person for the position of ambassador" in Tel Aviv, Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina says.

Israel's mission to Poland is only at the charge d'affaires level, following earlier tensions. Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon, who was recalled to Israel during the summer spat, is expected to return to Warsaw.