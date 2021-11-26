© Poland Embassy



Poland's Foreign Ministry says it will have no ambassador in Israel for the time being, bringing the mission level down to that of Israel's mission in Poland.The traditionally sensitive bilateral relations soured in the summer afterIsrael protested.and Warsaw now says it will not send a replacement."There are no plans at the moment to propose a new person for the position of ambassador" in Tel Aviv, Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina says.Israel's mission to Poland is only at the charge d'affaires level, following earlier tensions.