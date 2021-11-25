© Reuters/Gleb Garanich



"the West should abandon its policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, [and] from imposing its beliefs with the use of brute military force."

"Having created its protectorate in Ukraine, the West has destroyed the economy of this country, driven society to disenfranchisement and certain demographics into poverty. At any moment, Ukraine could flare up so millions of its citizens will flee to seek refuge elsewhere."

Ukraine is just another name on the long list of places devastated by the West's overseas interventionism, the head of Russia's Security Council has claimed, warning that the interference has helped destroy the country's economy.In an interview with Argumenty i Fakty on Tuesday,who have attempted to cross over into the EU via Belarus in recent days. According to him,Patrushev said thatThis means, he insisted,According to the senior Moscow official,The top official's comments come as the continent grapples with an influx of thousands of migrants from war-ravaged Middle Eastern countries attempting to reach EU states through Belarus. Brussels accuses Minsk of putting on flights from troubled nations like Iraq and Syria and forcing migrants to storm border fencing, while neighboring Poland has deployed tear gas and water cannons to hold back the crowds.Ukrainian officials have stressed the importance of strengthening the country's borders in case any migrants try to pass into that country too. Last week, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, Denis Monastirsky, said that the nation needs millions of dollars to beef up its frontiers with neighboring Russia and Belarus.The spotlight has also fallen on Kiev amid the crisis. Earlier in November,to deflect "from Russia's activities on the border with Ukraine."A handful of Western outlets have published accusations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine, as well as rumors that Russian troops are massing on the shared border, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.