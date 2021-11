What Are We Going to Do About It?

Independent small- and medium-sized farms have been handed a death sentence by Klaus Schwab, head of The World Economic Forum. Schwab, and fellow architects of top-down control, have officially let it be known that under the policy known as 'Green Deal', traditional family farms are no longer wanted and the foods they produce are to be replaced by laboratory and genetically engineered synthetic lookalikes. This policy is spelled out in the pages of Klaus Schwab's book The Great Reset which is part of the envisaged 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'.The British government and the European Commission are committed to adopting this insane agenda in which working farmers are to be replaced by digitalised precision robots, as part of a so called Global Warming mitigation crusade.A programme that is designed to eliminate the independent farmer.There is a very straightforward answer to this question. We are going come together at the local level and launch a mutually supportive initiative which will guarantee both the farmer and the purchaser of the farmer's food a fair and mutually beneficial exchange.Very simple. The purchaser (consumer) approaches his or her local responsible farmer and asks to buy some fresh produce. The farmer considers this proposition. Some may decline, but this will be because it has not occurred to them that the future of their current dependency on a corporate-controlled marketing regime is completely untenable under the programme proposed by Mr Schwab.Any good farmer will not turn down an opportunity to do business with near neighbours who are in search of positive and value-for-money, farm-raised foods.. Those who do not wish - or cannot any longer - purchase their staple food requirements from corporate-owned super- and hyper-market food chains.The savvy farmer can see the writing on the wall. Can see that slavery to a system of national and global manipulation - totally out of his/her hands - is a recipe for disaster.This must be the way forward if a secure future on the land is the desired outcome. Any intelligent farmer will recognise this and will take seriously a bona fide request to supply farm-raised produce to those eager to buy it.The savvy consumer will be looking for fresh, healthy, flavourful good-quality foods upon which to raise their family, or simply to feed themselves.A bond built up with a local farmer, via regular purchasing of their farm-raised products provides a powerful ally for times ahead when the commercial food chain is subjected to the brutal intervention of the architects of global control, and shortages become the norm. Such times are no longer speculative. They are on our doorstep.Either the consumer or the farmer can can take the initiative of bringing both parties together.How?By calling a 'round table' meeting in the local village/town hall or simply in your home. Invite one or two farmers to sit round that table with some individuals eager to obtain food direct from the farm. Some might even be ready to discuss contracting a farmer to grow the staple foods they require. Good-quality food grown without recourse to chemical pesticides.Farmers need a secure income, and the buyers need a secure local source of nutritious food. Fair prices for both parties and delivery or 'pick-up from the farm' can be negotiated in a friendly and informal manner.supermarket convenience cultures have destroyed the links that hold communities together.Other ways of supporting local trading include: farm shops, farmers markets, box schemes, food cooperatives. Get onto the front foot and regenerate your community - from the ground up!For further details of the Proximity Principle and community regeneration see 'Creative Solutions to a World in Crisis' by Julian Rose https://www.bookdepository.com/Creative-Solutions-World-Crisis-Julian-Rose/9786197458213