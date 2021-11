© Unknown



"Today a health emergency, tomorrow an ecological emergency, and after that, an internet emergency. It is a world war, where the enemies are all of us.....It's a war fought not with weapons, but with illegitimate rules, wicked economic policies, and intolerable limitations of natural rights."

"centralised power, so as to establish a planetary dictatorship. It is the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum and (Agenda) 2030 of the United Nations."

Previously 21WIRE reported on an incredible interview which took place between Inside the Vatican editor Robert Moynihan and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganòshould this new elite international combine succeed in its designs.This week, Archbishop Viganò returned with a follow-up address to the world, this time calling fortargeting governments and institutions under the guise of an alleged global pandemic, andlike the United States, EU, UK, Canada, Australia and numerous others.In his video address, the 80 year-old Archbishop from Rome called on members of the Christian faith to join together "under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior," in order to fight back against the establishment of an insidious 'New World Order.'Watch the full address by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò here:seduced by financial gain, status and social affirmation. He describes how the agenda seeks to stage-manageover the executive, legislative and judicial branches of stakeholder government in the global plan.Viganò said:He also described the current globalist takeover as a drive to