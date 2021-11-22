This week, Archbishop Viganò returned with a follow-up address to the world, this time calling for the creation of a new "Anti-Globalist Alliance" to counter what he describes as a 'global coup d'etat' targeting governments and institutions under the guise of an alleged global pandemic, and marketed under the World Economic Forum's "Build Back Better" agenda currently being pushed by leading world powers like the United States, EU, UK, Canada, Australia and numerous others.
In his video address, the 80 year-old Archbishop from Rome called on members of the Christian faith to join together "under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior," in order to fight back against the establishment of an insidious 'New World Order.'
Watch the full address by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò here:
Viganò proceeds to call-out 'change agents' embedded throughout government, the judiciary, mainstream media, institutions and foundations, seduced by financial gain, status and social affirmation. He describes how the agenda seeks to stage-manage a series of global crises in order to consolidate its power and control over the executive, legislative and judicial branches of stakeholder government in the global plan.
Viganò said:
"Today a health emergency, tomorrow an ecological emergency, and after that, an internet emergency. It is a world war, where the enemies are all of us.....It's a war fought not with weapons, but with illegitimate rules, wicked economic policies, and intolerable limitations of natural rights."He also described the current globalist takeover as a drive to
"centralised power, so as to establish a planetary dictatorship. It is the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum and (Agenda) 2030 of the United Nations."
