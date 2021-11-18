© B.C. Ministry of Transportation



Flooding and mudslides in B.C. have effectively halted all rail traffic in the southwestern part of the province.All rail traffic has been halted in and out of the Port of Vancouver, while crews wait for a damage assessment to be complete.The head of the BC Trucking Association said Wednesday that people need to "calm down" and "the goods are coming."The province has been updating the status of the highway closures and when the routes might reopen.