The Rockies

Central Alberta

The first significant snow event of the season for Alberta has passed, and some of the snow totals from the winter storm are pretty wild.Environment Canada has issued its weather summary for the storm, which saw between eight to 53 centimetres of snow accumulate in the province.Environment Canada says in Banff and Jasper, snow began on Friday and ended Monday night. Its automatic observing stations recorded 17 to 21 centimetres of snow, while third-party sources like Twitter reported a hefty 35 centimetres in Banff and a staggering 53 centimetres at Lake Louise.Snow fell across central Alberta, from Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Here's a breakdown of how many centimetres of snow was recorded in 15 locations:16 centimetres in Cold Lake13 centimetres in Whitecourt11 centimetres at the Edmonton International Airport8 centimetres in Grande Prairie18 to 24 centimetres in Stony Plain18 to 22 centimetres in Slave Lake21 centimetres in Hendrickson Creek15 to 20 centimetres in Edson13 to 20 centimetres at Elk Island33 centimetres in Onoway30 centimetres in Gibbons26 centimetres in Fort Saskatchewan15 to 20 centimetres in Edmonton20 centimetres in Little Smoky16 centimetres in Sherwood ParkEnvironment Canada adds that their summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not mean it's a complete or final report on the storm.