Regina and other areas remain under a blizzard warning on Wednesday morning, said Environment CanadaThousands of customers are still without electricity this morning and highways in and out of Regina remain closed as the province continues to get hammered by a winter blizzard.The storm has calmed down in the northern half of the province, but a large swath of the eastern and southeastern regions including Regina, Moose Jaw and Indian Head are still under a blizzard warning.That blizzard means that parts of the provincial highway system are either closed or have serious travel not recommended warnings.Highways are closed in all directions out of Regina this morning. That includes the Trans Canada from Wolesley, right through to Belle Plaine. Highway 6 is closed north of the city to Southey. And the number 11 is closed from Bethune to Davidson.Travel was also not recommended in several areas of the province, particularly in central and northwestern Saskatchewan.Power outages are still affecting large parts of rural Saskatchewan in wake of the overnight storm.Repair crews were not able to restore power in some areas affected by the blizzard due to impassable roads and high winds. According to SaskPower, at least 2,642 people in the following communities remained without power last night:Around 2,110 customers in the area west of Melfort, including St. Brieux, Kinistino and James Smith Cree Nation;Around 200 customers in the Antelope Lake, Rush Lake and Herbert areas;Around 200 customers in the Broadview and Ochapowace area;87 customers in Regina;45 customers in the Town of Neudorf;Part of the town of Eastend.SaskPower believes that additional "smaller pockets of customers" might also have been affected."SaskPower thanks customers for their patience," said the Crown corporation in its email."Repairs will resume in the morning as soon as they can be carried out safely."Fewer regions in Saskatchewan are under a public weather alert Wednesday morning compared to the previous day, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In Regina, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned residents in the city of poor visibility and wind gusting up to 90 km/h."These extreme conditions are expected to improve this morning," said Environment and Climate Change Canada on its website."Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."Due to the weather, all Regina Public Schools (RPS) buses as well as light transportation have been cancelled for Wednesday.School will remain open though, RPS said in an email.Parents are reminded to contact the school if their child stays at home.RPS expects transportation to resume normally on Thursday, the school division said.