This stunning bolide was recorded over Spain on the night of 16 November 2021 at 6:17 local time (5:17 universal time). The event was produced by a fragment from a comet that impacted the atmosphere at about 238.000 km/h. The fireball began over the Gulf of Cádiz (Atlantic Ocean) at a height of about 124 km and ended at an altitude of around 71 km above the sea.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).