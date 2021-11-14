Kamala Harris
© Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via REUTERS
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves at Paris Orly Airport in Orly, France
A White House reporter's description of Vice President Kamala Harris' recent trip overseas as "gaffe-free" left conservative critics lauding accusations of bias while outraged liberals cried racism.

"VP Harris ends 5-day (gaffe-free) Paris trip [with] multiple themes," Jennifer Jacobs, Bloomberg's senior White House reporter tweeted after Harris' trip was complete, noting her time spent attending forums and speaking with French president Emmanuel Macron.


The addition of the trip being "gaffe free" could be a response to the vice president's numerous verbal flubs in the past, which have landed her in controversy, but the description caused outrage among both Harris supporters and critics.

"You'd never have written that about a white guy," one Twitter user wrote in response.

"'Gaffe-free' is unnecessary and a lame attempt to weaken the rest of your statement about her remarkable schedule while in France," another supporter commented.



Others mocked the idea that five days of being "gaffe free" should be celebrated, with some even noting Harris did cause a stir while on her trip, at one point speaking to French scientists on camera, using her hands to express simple words. Critics have accused the vice president of using the language barrier as an excuse to talk to others in the video like "toddlers."


"I guess we're pretending that awful fake accent thing never happened," one user wrote.