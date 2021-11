© LinkedIn

The Washington Post is taking theabout the discredited Steele Dossier, a document instrumental in initiating federal investigations into links between Donald Trump's campaign for president and the Russian government, per a new piece by Paul Farhi, a media reporter for the Post.While articles published in March 2017 and February 2019 "identified businessman Sergei Millian as 'Source D,'" the source responsible for the claim that Trump had solicited Russian prostitutes in Moscow, executive editor Sally Buzbee said the Post could not continue to vouch for the veracity of that claim.According to Buzbee,Original, unamended versions of the articles have been archived.It is now believed thatTrump's opponent in the 2016 election.The Steele Dossier was used to justify Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants used to surveil Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page.The Durham probe, which was set in motion by former attorney general William Barr, has returned two indictments thus far. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer and Democratic operative who lied to the FBI about not representing a client while passing allegations about links between Trump and the Russian Alfa Bank on to the bureau, was indicted in September.Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting during which he made the allegations to the FBI.Durham has been granted the authority "to broadly examin[e] the government's collection of intelligence involving the Trump campaign's interactions with Russians," by the Department of Justice.