A hacker linked to unspecified US spy agencies reportedly attacked hotel reservation site Booking.com, targeting foreign diplomats and other individuals in the Middle East. The company did not notify customers of the hack.The alleged perpetrator, dubbedNRC Handelsblad. The bombshell article was citing accusations made in a new book by its journalists.The breach gave Andrew and their associates access to customer data, travel plans, and unique user personal ID numbers (PINs).The hack was verified by three former security specialists and a manager at the company at the time of the breach. Enlisting US private investigators, Booking.com's security team determined two months later that. The actual agency involved in the incident was not identified.Although- later justifying this decision on the grounds that it was not legally required to do so at the time. The hack predated the implementation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which requires data leaks to be disclosed to state authorities.However, unnamed sources revealed that the company's IT specialists were uncomfortable with the management's decision - based on. Under the applicable privacy laws of the time, the company was still required to inform affected persons when the data theft "would likely have adverse effects on the private lives of individuals."Claiming that "no sensitive or financial information" was accessed in the leak, the company said in a statement that its "leadership at the time worked to follow the principles of the Dutch Data Protection Act." Under that law, companies were advised to issue a notification "only if there were actual adverse negative effects on the private lives of individuals, for which no evidence was detected."The reportWhile the Snowden documents did not identify any specific reservation websites, a former Booking.com security specialist told the Dutch paper that it would be "crazy if [it] weren't on that list."