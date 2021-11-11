A fireball or large meteor was spotted in areas including the Kinki region in western Japan, plummeting toward Earth on the night of Nov. 10.Accounts and images of sightings of the object quickly went viral on social media and online video-sharing platforms.A live camera placed near the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Hyogo Prefecture caught images of the fireball at 11:16 p.m.A fireball occurs when a fragment from an asteroid enters the Earth's atmosphere, heats up, melts and glows, according to the public relations center for the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan in Mitaka, Tokyo.Sky watchers have a better chance of spotting a fireball in mid-November at the peak of the Northern Taurid meteor shower, said Takeshi Inoue, 52, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture.Another may be spotted again when the sky is clear at night, he said.