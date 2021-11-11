Usually Dry River Overflows During Record Rainfall in Alice Springs

Record rainfalls have hit Alice Springs in central Australia as wild weather warnings cover large parts of the country.

More than 100mm of rain was recorded in Alice Springs, turning the usual trickle of the Todd River into a torrent.

Large areas of Australia's eastern states are on floodwatch, with heavy falls already hitting southern Queensland.