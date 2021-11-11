Making Covid vaccines compulsory ISN'T best method of improving uptake, data shows









An Office for National Statistics survey of 4,000 people asked un-vaccinated Britons what could motivate them to get their shots.



Respondents said protecting themselves and others from Covid was the most likely reason they would get the vaccine at a later date (19 per cent gave this answer).



Helping restrictions ease and life to return to normal, and making it easier to go on holiday (16 per cent) was the second most likely motivator.



But being told by an employer they needed the shots to keep working for them dropped to the third most likely motivator (13 per cent).



It was at the same level as being offered a voucher was to get vaccinated (also 13 per cent).



Frontline NHS workers will be required to get two doses of the Covid vaccine to keep their jobs from spring, reports suggested today.



Experts have warned this policy could 'backfire' by making vaccine resistant employees less likely to get the jab and health chiefs say it could spark a mass exodus of employees.

Care home staff to be forced out by Thursday if they aren't double-jabbed



Britain's social care crisis deepened yesterday as it emerged that just 3,000 people replied to a major recruitment drive to tackle staff shortages.



Hundreds of care homes say they may have to close and evict residents amid a potential shortage of 170,000 staff.



The problem is being made much worse by the new rule insisting that everyone working in the sector must be double-jabbed by Thursday.



Around 60,000 unvaccinated social care staff in England are losing their jobs this week.



Among them is Louise Akester, 36, seen weeping in an online video after she was fired from Alderson House, an NHS care home in Hull.



Concerned about potential long-term side effects from the vaccine, she said: 'This choice should be my basic human right. I genuinely love my job with all my heart.'



Even before the rule came in, homes were struggling to recruit enough staff and the sector is teetering on the verge of collapse as staff leave for better-paid jobs in supermarkets, retail or hospitality.



It is feared that as many as 500 care homes may have to close in the coming weeks, leaving thousands of vulnerable people in urgent need of new places.

Unvaccinated NHS staff today threatened to revolt over No10's 'ethically wrong' vaccine mandate which will force all frontline workers to get two Covid jabs by April or face the sack.One trainee nurse blasted the 'no jab, no job' policy as a 'kick in the teeth' today after working tirelessly on wards through a year and a half of the pandemic.Ryan Balment, 38, was set to graduate as a nurse in two years, but says he will now become a dog trainer. The Devon-based hospital worker told MailOnline: 'I would rather leave the health service than be told to have something that I don't know is 100 per cent effective.'A trainee GP has also said they would rather lose their job than get the Covid vaccine. Dr Reamika West told the BBC the Government should not be able to force people to get the jab by threatening their job.Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed today that all frontline NHS staff — including doctors, nurses, receptionists and cleaners — will need to get two doses of the Covid vaccine by April or lose their jobs.ButTory MP Mark Harper warned tens of thousands of NHS staff are likely to quit on the back of the move.Defending the Government's stance this morning, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said vulnerable people being treated in hospitals and care homes deserved to be 'properly protected'.Mr Balment is a trainee nurse working on mental health wards at a hospital in Devon, but has been in healthcare for almost 20 years doing jobs including deliveries and helping people with eating disorders.He said he has never had Covid, but has always made sure to observe social distancing, PPE and cleansing rules to avoid catching or spreading the virus to others.Slamming forcing NHS staff to have two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said: 'I am quite disappointed because I feel that I have worked throughout the pandemic and a lot of people I know have worked throught the pandemic.'To suddenly be told that unless you have this vaccine we are not going to keep you employed, you are no longer of value, it is a bit of a kick in the teeth.'Asked what he would do if ministers followed through on their threat to sack unvaccinated staff, he said: 'I recently set up a company on the basis that this [compulsory vaccination] was going to happen, which is dog training with my partner so we are looking at going down that route. I felt like it was needed so that we had an option there to fall back on.'An unvaccinated trainee GP has also said she would rather lose her job than get the Covid vaccine.Dr West told the BBC: 'I have not had the jab.'I have had Covid so I know that I've got excellent immunity from having recently had Covid. I am also happy to be regularly tested if I am going to see patients.'If they're decided for various reasons to not have this medical procedure, it should not be up to the Government to force me to or to say I'm going to lose my job.'An unvaccinated NHS nurse, who worked on Covid wards, told MailOnline she would not get the vaccine.The mother-of-three from Greater Manchester told this publication she does regular lateral flow tests to protect patients, and caught the virus back in March 2020. She has repeatedly tested positive for antibodies since.She told MailOnline: '[Making vaccines compulsory] just seems pointless, and I feel so disappointed and let down.'I have worked so hard to get my job, I have been working for 13 years now and it seems ridiculous to lose it over something that is well —.'She said there is no one at her hospital to turn to with the concerns, and that managers only tell staff to get the vaccine.Asked about losing her job, she said: 'I will probably end up working somewhere like Homebase. It is really sad, but I have bills to pay at the end of the day.'A medical secretary who works in Sussex told MailOnline she would rather draw her generous healthcare pension and pick strawberries than get vaccinated.The 56-year-old, who asked not to be named, said she thought making Covid jabs compulsory for health service workers was 'despicable'.She warned: 'We have worked this long without it. [This announcement] makes me even more determined to not get it.'Asked what she will do if they tell her she must get the jab, she said: 'I will start drawing my pension, I've worked in the NHS for 15 years.'I'll also go back to the farm near where I live to pick strawberries. I did it this year because they were looking for people.'The secretary works on mental health wards helping both medics and patients.A hospital porter in the Midlands, who asked not to be named, told MailOnline that he was not planning to get the Covid vaccine.He said about 10 per cent of the workers on his team were still to be jabbed.'We had the clap for carers on Thursday evening and now we are being told that if we have not had a jab by April they will sack us,' he said.He told MailOnline that today's mandate would make him less likely to get the Covid jab.'You aren't going to convince me by hardballing me,' he said. 'No one [in the NHS] has actually asked me if I've had it, and no one has tried to persuade me yet to have it.'The porter said he was not aware that he had had Covid, but that he could have been asymptomatic because many people on his team previously had the disease.He said he would not get the vaccine because he felt natural immunity would offer better protection against the virus. He added: 'I have been lucky and never had any major problems with my own health, which is why I want to rely on my own natural immunity really.'On the consultation regarding making vaccines mandatory for NHS staff, Mr Javid added: 'I've carefully considered the responses and the evidence and I've concluded that the scales clearly tip to one side.'The weight of the data shows our vaccinations have kept people safe and they have saved lives.'He added: 'Allow me to be clear that no-one in the NHS or care that is currently unvaccinated should be scapegoated, singled out or shamed.'That would be totally unacceptable. This is about supporting them to make a positive choice to protect vulnerable people, to protect their colleagues. And of course to protect themselves.'NHS staff can be exempt from the double-vaccine requirement if they have a medical reason, such as an allergy to an ingredient in the vaccine or previously experienced a serious side-effect.No similar proposals have been announced for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own policy on whether Covid vaccination is required.Sara Gorton, head of the union Unison, slammed the policy. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme ministers were running a 'real risk' and that it could have 'really, really difficult consequences for the NHS'.She said: 'This isn't about saying that it's wrong, the vaccination programme is wrong, it's saying that it is wrong to leap to the law, rather than stick with persuasion, conversation, peer group support to try and increase those rates beyond what is, let's face it, a really, really high existing level of vaccination amongst NHS staff.'She said: 'Bulldozing this vaccine will exacerbate the already crushing staffing crisis we face across the NHS and ambulance service.'Both are operating under extreme pressures, after a decade of austerity and cuts, with an exhausted and demoralised workforce who are fearful of what is to come as we head through winter.'Staff are already leaving their employment and this will certainly force many more to go, as we are currently witnessing in adult residential social care as a result of this legislative change to their employment.'A poll carried out by the union found only four in ten healthcare workers supported making jabs compulsory.Professor Helen Bedford, a children's health expert at Great Ormond Street Institute of child health, warned that making vaccines compulsory could 'backfire'.'When there is concern about less than optimal vaccine uptake rates, making vaccination mandatory can seem the obvious solution — but it can backfire. It may make people who are just unsure about vaccination more resistant.'There is plenty of evidence showing that it is preferable to provide opportunities to discuss vaccine concerns openly and non-judgementally with people who have doubts and to ensure there are adequate opportunities to access vaccination.'Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers which represents hospital trusts, said making vaccines compulsory in the NHS may result in the health service losing 'significant numbers of staff'.He said: 'The problem for both social care and the NHS is we run these systems incredibly hot on very, very fine margins. Both of us have got around 90 to 100,000 vacancies.'So losing significant numbers of staff, particularly given the pressure that both of the systems are under at the moment, is a real, real problem.'And that's why we're very clear with the Government they need to help us manage this risk.'But Mr Hopson added that the rule could help to boost uptake of the Covid vaccine, and encourage hospitals to open conversations with vaccine hesitant employees.He said: 'If you look at other nations that have done this, there is no doubt that if you do it carefully, at the point when you announce the fact that you are going to have mandatory vaccinations in the sector, it does provide quite a useful opportunity to then have those kind of further conversations.'So if we get it right, actually, it could be quite a useful spur in some senses to drive the take-up up, but the bit that we just need to be careful of, as I said, is avoiding scapegoating people.'Dominic Raab defended the decision this morning ahead of the announcement, saying it would offer society's most vulnerable the protection that they deserved.Although he refused to confirm reports that the jabs would be made compulsory for the NHS, he told Sky News that it was important to boost jab uptake by 'any means necessary'.Mr Raab said: 'I think it is critically important in those vulnerable settings, care homes and the NHS and particularly as we go through winter, that the vulnerable people there are properly protected.'I think we need to get by any means necessary the level of jabs up.'He added on ITV's Good Morning Britain: 'Ultimately we've got to make sure that the lives of those people in those vulnerable settings are safeguarded, and that's a difficult choice, that's one of the many difficult choices that we've got in Government.'But I think we'd be getting a lot of criticism if we weren't taking those difficult decisions, and we were leaving people more and unnecessarily exposed than before.'Matt McDonald, an employment lawyer at London-based firm Shakespeare Martineau, warned the NHS could be hit with a wave of unfair dismissal cases.He warned: 'Consultations with employees to discuss options and alternatives should take place before any dismissals.'However, alternatives could be difficult to find for NHS workers whose careers are based in the health service.'If this process is not carried out correctly, employers risk unfair dismissal claims from disgruntled unvaccinated ex-employees.'Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last month he was 'leaning towards' making Covid vaccines compulsory for people working in the NHS.But health leaders called on him to delay the plans until April to ensure that the health service could get through what is expected to be a very difficult winter.A source involved in the discussion said last week Mr Javid had been 'genuinely split' over the decision.A consultation on making flu and Covid jabs a requirement of employment for NHS staff was concluded late last month, which ministers have considered before deciding on the policy.An announcement on the policy is expected today, although officials would not confirm the timing.Disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday called for Covid jabs to be made compulsory for nurses and doctors before winter.Mr Hancock — who lost his job after breaking his own Covid rules to kiss a former aide — said the policy should be in place 'as fast as possible to save lives'.Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he added: 'There are some people who say this isn't the way we do things in Britain.'But we already mandate vaccination against Hepatitis B for doctors. The British historic precedents for compulsory vaccination go back to the 1850s.'Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, Layla Moran MP, added: 'It would be irresponsible to now implement a policy of mandatory Covid jabs given the unprecedented pressure facing the NHS heading into winter due to a lack of clear government policy.'Evidence heard by the APPG on Coronavirus made clear that to now introduce such requirements could further exacerbate staff shortages and risk pushing the NHS over the edge.'This policy is a sign that government has given up on tackling the root cause of sluggish uptake, and risks having devastating unintended consequences.'It comes after Britain's social care crisis deepened as it emerged that just 3,000 people replied to a major recruitment drive to tackle staff shortages.Hundreds of care homes say they may have to close and evict residents amid a potential shortage of 170,000 staff.The problem is being made much worse by the new rule insisting that everyone working in the sector must be double-jabbed by Thursday.Around 60,000 unvaccinated social care staff in England are losing their jobs this week.Among them is Louise Akester, 36, seen weeping in an online video after she was fired from Alderson House, an NHS care home in Hull.Concerned about potential long-term side effects from the vaccine, she said: 'This choice should be my basic human right. I genuinely love my job with all my heart.'