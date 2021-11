© AFP / Nhac NGUYEN

"It's more a gut feeling rather than based on really truly serious data,"

said

biochemistry professor Dr Patrick Moore. "The data itself is not strong, but it is certainly going in the direction that is supportive of this vote."

One undeniable outcome of the pandemic is that the public's faith in scientific and medical authorities is perhaps at its lowest point in living memory - and no objective observer can truly be surprised.Both The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine , two of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, have issued embarrassing retractions to widely publicized papers eventually found to have too little validity to be published.Anyone who suggested that the pandemic originated in a Wuhan laboratory and not a Chinese wet market was labeled a conspiracy theorist by official sources who later had to admit they were possibly correct . The same proved true for everyone who accused Fauci and the National Institutes of Health of funding gain-of-function research at the lab:The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists urged all pregnant women to be vaccinated, asserting that the new injections were completely safe.All this has shocked a great number of informed, educated people around the world. Should it, though? In fact,It's long past time for modern scientific researchers to discover a proper sense of humility and to step down from the pedestal of secular priesthood they've ascended.Stories about an advisory panel's recommendation to the Food and Drug Administration to approve a Moderna booster shot contained a quote that most might find truly incredible.How can a scientific advisory panel make such a recommendation while admitting it's based on feeling, not fact? In fact, Medical consensus ' is a term that carries an authoritative denotation, yet it simply means that a bunch of experts got together and decided amongst themselves what's correct.The problem is that, today and in the past, those experts - in virtually every field - are so often wrong.Climate data has been gathered and climate modeling performed for almost a century now, and dire predictions have proceeded accordingly for 50 years. Famines would hit the United States in the 1970s; a new ice age would freeze the globe, while energy demand would boil rivers dry; the depletion of the ozone layer would lay waste to life on Earth. Perhaps the most dramatic was the promise in 1969 that "everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in twenty years."Joseph Priestley discovered oxygen in 1774 and nitrous oxide soon after, cementing his rightful place in the history of science. His great discovery was made in the course of his pursuit of phlogiston theory; in fact, he initially called oxygen "dephlogosticated air." For about a century, from the 1660s to the 1770s, fire was thought by the scientific community to be the result of combustible materials emitting a substance or essence called phlogiston . Very few readers are likely to have heard of phlogiston theory, and even a schoolchild might chuckle at the idea, but Priestley would have vehemently argued for his position, delivering treatise after treatise defending the gospel of phlogistons.A Greek physician (to gladiators Marcus Aurelius and his son Commodus, for those familiar with the film ) named Galen developed a comprehensive understanding of human anatomy in the 2nd-century Roman Empire. His studies improved medical knowledge, certainly; for example, Galen showed that vessels carried blood, and not air, which overturned 400 years of physiological theory. His anatomical and physiological ideas were considered authoritative and went uncontested by students of medicine for 1,300 years. However, in the 1500s, Andreas Vesalius , a Flemish physician and anatomist, realized Galen had derived much of his 'knowledge' of human anatomy from apes and pigs. Abandoning Galen and redoing the work himself, this time on actual human cadavers, he wrote and illustrated the first modern anatomy textbook and erased Galen from medical training (though not history).Naturally, modern researchers will argue that those past scientists were wrong, but we know better now, and scientists today are promoting and teaching accurate information.Are they?What else are we being told is 'scientific fact' that future generations will chuckle at while shaking their heads? Uniformitarianism - Hutton's and Lyell's presupposition that Earth's geologic features are a result of the same gradual processes seen today, and not singular catastrophes - which forms the bedrock foundation of modern geology?The cursorial theory of bird evolution, at the moment dominant over arboreal theory, that leads to such eye-popping declarations as "the hummingbird is the smallest dinosaur "?The popular understanding and perception of dinosaurs in general, largely created by artist renderings and pure paleontologist guesswork from fossilized partial skeletons?In some circles, both academic and cultural, even questioning one of these 'scientific facts' will result in ostracism and derision. That's always been the dominant attitude of any consensus of scientists, and one imagines it likely always will be. Considering the current and growing misgivings of the trustworthiness of scientific and medical authorities, perhaps two pieces of advice might be useful.First, to the general public:The scientific method depends on an experiment being repeatable and measurable. Hence, scientific inquiry is definitionally limited to the present and the material.Second, to physicians, researchers, and the scientific and medical communities at large:Even children have immediate access to pocket computers, with libraries of information. Yes, that includes piles of misinformation that need to be corrected. That said,For the public to regain its faith in science, scientists must cast off the arrogant authority that at this point is tattered and torn anyway.