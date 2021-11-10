Emerald Robinson
Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday night.

The permanent suspension follows a temporary seven-day Twitter suspension Robinson received last week over false claims she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Social media users began noticing on Tuesday evening that Robinson's Twitter account had been shut down, just hours after she had been regranted access to the platform.

After regaining access to her account, Robinson received her fifth violation, resulting in a permanent ban, the Twitter spokesperson said.

Last week, Robinson tweeted a message claiming that COVID-19 vaccines "contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked."

Her tweet was promptly deleted by Twitter for violating its rules.

Newsmax, a conservative news outlet, took action against Robinson in the wake of her tweet, taking her off the air and dismissing her claims.

Newsmax has been "a strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective," said Elliot Jacobson, executive vice president and chief content officer for the network.

In a statement to The Hill last week, Newsmax reiterated that it does not believe "the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers" and noted that "such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax."