Society's Child
Twitter bans Newsmax reporter after Covid-19 claims
The Hill
Wed, 10 Nov 2021 16:59 UTC
The permanent suspension follows a temporary seven-day Twitter suspension Robinson received last week over false claims she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Social media users began noticing on Tuesday evening that Robinson's Twitter account had been shut down, just hours after she had been regranted access to the platform.
After regaining access to her account, Robinson received her fifth violation, resulting in a permanent ban, the Twitter spokesperson said.
Last week, Robinson tweeted a message claiming that COVID-19 vaccines "contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked."
Her tweet was promptly deleted by Twitter for violating its rules.
Newsmax, a conservative news outlet, took action against Robinson in the wake of her tweet, taking her off the air and dismissing her claims.
Newsmax has been "a strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective," said Elliot Jacobson, executive vice president and chief content officer for the network.
In a statement to The Hill last week, Newsmax reiterated that it does not believe "the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers" and noted that "such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax."
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
Comment: What we're seeing over the past years is the eradication of free speech using Big Tech. Gone are the days of shadow banning and covert controls. Now overt censorships and suppression of speech is done all out in the open and there are too few who even notice.