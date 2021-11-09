fireball
Citizens of Ankara 's Altındağ, Çankaya, Mamak, Sincan, Kazan and other districts and the surrounding provinces encountered a light beam in the sky at around 18.00 yesterday evening. The beam of light in the sky, "I wonder if it's a meteor?" brought the question to mind.

Citizens who were excited by what they saw recorded those moments with their mobile phones and vehicle cameras.


