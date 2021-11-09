fireball
We received 20 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Flämische Region, Grand Est, Hessen, Limburg, Lombardia, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Salzburg, Schwyz, Solothurn, Tessin and Thüringen on Tuesday, November 9th 2021 around 03:09 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and 12 photos.