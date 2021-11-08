This bright North Taurid fireball was recorded from Spain on 7 Nov. 2021 at 23:52 local time ( 22:52universal time). It was produced by a fragment from Comet Encke that hit the atmosphere at about 111,000 km / h. The event overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 101 km and ended at a height of around 60 km.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).