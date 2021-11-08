Nearly 600 people died or went missing due to floods in China from January to October, Pengpai newspaper reported citing the country's ministry of emergency situations.while direct economic losses reached 240.6 billion Yuan ($37.6 billion).On October 11, the ministry of finance and the ministry of emergency situations allocated over $12.4 million for flood control and disaster relief in Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces which, for the past week, have been hit hard by continuous rains and floods.