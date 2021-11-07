Around 30% of people aged over 80 and 40% of over-50s in England are yet to receive a top-up jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Department of Health.Three million more people in England are being invited to have a booster shot next week - and Sajid Javid said he "strongly urges" everybody eligible for the jab to take up the offer.The health secretary said: "We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter."I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can."For those not yet eligible, please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs - it could save their life."Mr Javid also told anyone who is yet to have their first or second doses of the COVID vaccine, "it is not too late".