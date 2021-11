© Project Veritas

An undercover video released by Project Veritas has shown a poll worker allowing a man claiming to be a non-citizen to fill out a ballot for the New Jersey gubernatorial race that was called for Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy.The footage, filmed in Essex County, features an undercover journalist for the conservative outlet, clad in a bright safety vest, explaining to poll workers that he is from Ireland and in the US on a work visa, but voted in the presidential election of 2020.After he is told he cannot cast a ballot in the governor's race as a non-registered voter, another poll official claims to "remember" him.Veritas' video has caused a stir in the wake of Murphy's projected victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey - a contrast to the Republican gains in Virginia this week.The reliably blue state had given Murphy the advantage of over 10,000 votes, while Ciattarelli lost slightly more than 2,000 after the mistake was corrected.