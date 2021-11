© Ed Durr campaign



Durr's victory would upend Democratic Party leadership in the Garden State.Republican New Jersey state Senate candidate and truck driver Ed Durr is on the verge of defeating longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney in a sweeping victory that would upend Democratic Party leadership in the Garden State.The 62-year-old Raymour & Flanagan truck driver holds a lead of more than 2,000 votes in a tight race for the state's Third District Senate seat.His victory proves that "you cannot tell people they can't have a job. You can't tell people they can't go to church," he told host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "And that's what was done. And there was nothing done by the legislature, so this was the people's voice being made heard clear."Asked what he plans to do on his first day as Senate president, Durr said, "I really don't know.""That's the key factor. I don't know what I don't know, but I will learn what I need to know," he vowed, "and I'm going to guarantee one thing. I will be the voice and people will hear me because if there is one thing people will learn about me, I got a big mouth and I don't shut up when I want to be heard. I'm going to be heard."