In San Francisco, children 5 and older may soon have to show proof of vaccination at indoor settings, like restaurants and Warriors games.San Francisco health officials are considering the same local health orders for adults to apply to children but right now, the focus is getting children vaccinated."People have asked me, what about the local San Francisco health orders that require vaccination to go into a restaurant or to go to a Warriors game. When is that going to apply to children 5 to 11? We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids," Dr. Susan Philip said.At a virtual town hall Tuesday, San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip addresses the future of children and vaccine mandates in the city."I think that we are in a special time, it's not easy," Jose Gugente said.Jose Gugente and his family are visiting San Francisco from Argentina where they follow a similar vaccine mandate. "In Argentina, you have to prove that you received your vaccine to go, for example, to the theater, a soccer match," Gugente said.His 12-year-old daughter received her COVID vaccine last month. While Gugente thinks it's important children should receive the COVID shot, he is more concerned about a vaccine mandate at schools than in public settings."It's important because it's the place that our children spend together for many, many hours, so they need to stay protected," Gugente said.In a statement, the San Francisco Department of Public Health says:"We will reexamine the City's vaccination and masking requirements in the Health Officer Orders once children under 12 have had adequate time to become vaccinated. As with children 12-17 who may not have personal identification, we will follow the same approach with the younger kids such that they would not be penalized for not having an ID."Governor Newsom will be requiring K-12 students to be fully vaccinated on phases for in-person learning once the FDA issues full authorization.