Flash floods in Quiche, Guatemala, April 2021.
© CONRED
Disaster authorities in Guatemala report that over 30 people have died as a result of severe weather incidents during this year's rainy season.

Teams from Coordinadora Nacional para la Reducción de Desastres de Guatemala (CONRED) attended a total of 906 rain-related incidents such as floods, landslides and structural collapse during the 2021 rainy season which normally runs from May to November.

During this time 11,911 people have been displaced and around 1.5 million affected in some way. Five thousand homes and 131 schools have been damaged. More than 230 roads and 35 bridges have been damaged or destroyed.

CONRED reported fatalities in the departments of Chimaltenango (1), Quetzaltenango (1), Sololá (3), Suchitepéquez (7), Escuintla (2), Guatemala (3), Quiché (5), San Marcos (2), Alta Verapaz (3), Baja Verapaz (1), Sacatepéquez (1), Chiquimula (1) and El Progreso (2). Two people are still missing and at least 17 were injured.