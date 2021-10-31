Tokyo police have arrested a man who brandished a knife and lit a fire on a train, injuring at least ten people on Sunday night.Police said one of the injured, a man apparently in his 60s, was stabbed and is unconscious.The Metropolitan Police Department said, began attacking passengers on a Keio Line train near Kokuryo Station in the western Tokyo city of Chofu at around 8:00 p.m.Investigators said the suspect alsoThe railway operator, Keio Corporation, said the conductor of the special express train bound for Shinjuku informed the company that a man on the train was wielding a knife.The train made an emergency stop at Kokuryo Station, which the special express usually passes, to evacuate the passengers.Twitter users posted videos and images of what appeared to be the train car where the incident occurred.Footage taken from the train platform shows passengers exiting from the car's windows.The railway operator said on its website that it has suspended service on both its inbound and outbound lines.