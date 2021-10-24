© Brian Farmer/PAPA Media



A man has died after three people were stabbed outside the Royal British Legion in Lymington, Hampshire.Police saidA 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.Four people,and remain in police custody.DCI Dave Storey, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a serious incident and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed."We believe this incidentand we have arrested four people as part of our inquiries."Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns, or any information about this incident, please do not hesitate to approach officers."