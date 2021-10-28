© Eraldo Peres/AP



"practically the only government policy to fight the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro strongly collaborated for Covid-19's spread in Brazilian territory" and as a result is "the main person responsible for the errors committed by the federal government during the pandemic."

"The intent of some senators on the investigative committee is to cause the maximum amount of wear and tear on the president."

"President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years. He fights hard for, and loves, the people of Brazil — just like I do for the people of the United States. Brazil is lucky to have a man such as Jair Bolsonaro working for them. He is a great president and will never let the people of his great country down!"

A Brazilian Senate committee recommended thatThe seven-to-four vote on Tuesday was the culmination of a six-month committee investigation of the government's handling of the pandemic.and in doing so hold him responsible for many of Brazil's more than 600,000 Covid-19 deaths.and the decision on whether to file most of the charges will be up towho is widely viewed as protecting him.Senator Omar Aziz, the chairman of the inquiry, said he would deliver the recommendation to the prosecutor general on Wednesday morning. Aras' office said the report would be carefully reviewed as soon as it was received.Regardless of whether charges are filed, the report is expected to fuel criticism of the divisive president, whose approval ratings have slumped ahead of his 2022 reelection campaign — in large part because of Brazil's outsize Covid-19 death toll. The investigation itself has for months provided a drumbeat of damaging allegations.Since the start of the pandemic,He also has insistently touted an anti-malaria drug long after broad testing showed it isn't effective against Covid-19, assembled crowds without wearing masks and sowed doubt about vaccines.Bolsonaro has defended himself by sayingThe report's author, Senator Renan Calheiros, first presented the nearly 1,200-page document last week. It says thatasCommittee members in the so-called G7 group of senators who aren't from Bolsonaro's base agreed on most of the points in Calheiros' report. They met Monday to hammer out final adjustments to the text.It also addsfor allegedly spreading false news following Bolsonaro's live broadcast on social media last week claiming incorrectly that people in the UK who received two vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected.The report also contains recommendations forBut Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira, a staunch Bolsonaro ally, would have to bring a vote on whether to open impeachment proceedings — something seen as highly unlikely considering Lira is currently sitting on more than 120 other impeachment requests, according to information from the legislative body.Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, one of the president's sons, called the report legally weak and politically motivated. He told journalists:Minutes after the inquiry was finished,An earlier draft had recommended the president also be indicted for homicide and genocide, but that was scrapped even before its presentation last week. Some committee members opposed such charges, while others expressed concern that bombastic claims could undermine the report's credibility.The Senate committee's final hearing on the inquiry on Tuesday ended with a moment of silence for victims of the virus in Brazil.