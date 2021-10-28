Earth Changes
Record rain brings cockroach infestation to surface in Sacramento, California
Sacramento.cbslocal.com
Wed, 27 Oct 2021 12:26 UTC
After record-breaking rain soaked the Sacramento region last weekend the last thing Bill Adams thought he would have to worry about is a cockroach conundrum.
"I have never seen nothing like that in my life," explained Bill Adams. "They are going everywhere, and they are so fast, it was like oh my goodness," he said.
Heavy rains brought close to a hundred creepy crawlers out of their hiding spaces at the Arcade Creek Kennel that Adams owns.
"It was hard to understand because I had never seen anything like that before. I wasn't sure what was going on or how to handle it," he said.
That's where Eric Avelaro, owner of Eagle Pest Control in Sacramento, comes in.
"They love moisture but not too much so when you get a flood of rain these guys are going to scatter," Avelaro said.
Avelaro has been getting calls all week with homeowners desperate for solutions. Summer is typically when you see roaches.
This year is different with the amount of rainfall raising the bugs to the surface from sewers, dirt, cracks, and every hiding place you can think of.
"It's definitely highly unusual. Because we haven't had that much rain in a while and all of a sudden we have a flood of rain, these guys are coming out of their hiding spots," explained Avelaro.
If you are one of the people experiencing this problem Avelaro suggests you should seal any open cracks cover spaces under doorways and call pest control to set up regular treatments to keep the bugs at bay.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
Comfort, the prevailing word for Progress, in its many different aspects and to varying degrees, forms a sufficient aim for the majority of civilized men of our era. Under these conditions of our times, man is only open to divine values in carefully measured doses, kept within limits so that they do not trouble his bourgeois conscience or threaten the material well-being he has acquired.
Recent Comments
No father in the house and a mentally ill and overprotective mother ? What a...a what exactly ? I can't accept that kind of people, I just cannot....
Excellent reporting. As the editor notes, how much surveillance and control technology are we not aware of. The frame of the narrative is "The...
That photo of the sisters is eerie, its as if they're already becoming disincorporate.
This is a narrative. The Frame is employees don't think Facebook is censoring enough. Who reports it, MSM. The intent is censorship of alternative...
If ‘that’s’ so compromised then I think ‘it’ qualifies for a 4th dose. And 5th.