There is a creepy-crawly side effect of last weekend's storm. As Sacramento dries out, the cockroaches are coming out.Heavy rains brought close to a hundred creepy crawlers out of their hiding spaces at the Arcade Creek Kennel that Adams owns."It was hard to understand because I had never seen anything like that before. I wasn't sure what was going on or how to handle it," he said.That's where Eric Avelaro, owner of Eagle Pest Control in Sacramento, comes in."They love moisture but not too much so when you get a flood of rain these guys are going to scatter," Avelaro said.If you are one of the people experiencing this problem Avelaro suggests you should seal any open cracks cover spaces under doorways and call pest control to set up regular treatments to keep the bugs at bay.