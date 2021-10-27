© Reuters/Mohamad Torokman



Israel's decision to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist outfits has prompted infighting among ministers as members of the country's fragile coalition government criticized the move as "detrimental" to national interests.On Friday,with Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli - who leads the coalition partner Labor Party - blasting the "manner" in which it was rolled out as having "caused great damage to our relationships with our biggest and most important friends."The minister was referring toAccording to the Haaretz newspaper, Shin Bet and Defense Ministry representatives are expected to fly to Washington in order to present to the Biden administration "unambiguous" evidence of terror links.Speaking at a party meeting on Monday,and stressed that decisions of this nature "must be done with proper preparation" and "with the greatest trepidation, only if we are certain there is truly no other way."However,telling Michaeli to not "interfere with the war on terror" since she "doesn't know the details". The statement was then branded as "chauvinist" by Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, from the left-wing Meretz party, in a radio interview on Tuesday. Zandberg had previously called the decision "grave" and said his party would demand "clarifications." "I think it is chauvinist to say to a woman who is a member of the Security Cabinet: 'don't interfere, you don't understand anything."In another interview, Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, from the Yesh Atid party, said that the attack on Michaeli was "unnecessary" and backed the Labor leader to "say whatever she sees fit". But Cohen also added that such infighting "will not bring down the government".Bennett's coalition government is composed of eight parties from across the political spectrum and the Arab Islamist party, also known as Ra'am. It has only a slim majority in the 120-seat Knesset. In recent weeks,Over the weekend, members of thehad criticized the Defense Ministry move with party leader and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz describing it as a "problematic matter" with "implications... for human rights and democracy".Named in the announcement were theand theAlthough the supposed evidence against the groups remains classified, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who said he was "presented" with the intelligence, claimed the "decision had to be made" since there were apparently "very bad people taking advantage of the good ones" in these organizations. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked of Bennett's right-wing Yamina party also praised the decision as being based on "firm intelligence information".