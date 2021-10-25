"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible. They must leave here the day they no longer know Turkey."

"I am accused of being a part of this conspiracy allegedly organised by foreign powers. The real reason behind my continued detention is that it addresses the need of the government to keep alive the fiction that the [2013] Gezi protests were the result of a foreign conspiracy. Since I am accused of being a part of this conspiracy allegedly organised by foreign powers, my release would weaken the fiction in question and this is not something that the government would like."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his foreign minister to expel the ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of a jailed civil society leader.The envoys issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday saying the continued detention of"cast a shadow" over Turkey.The escalating row with the Western countries - most of which are also Nato allies -over fears of economic mismanagement and the risk of hyperinflation.Erdogan, referring to a term used in diplomacy which signifies the first step before expulsion, stated:In comments about the ambassadors published in local media on Thursday, Erdogan said "we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country".of Erdogan's comments on fears of a new wave of Turkish tensions with the West. The lira has lost one-fifth of its value against the dollar since the start of the year and the annual inflation rate has reached nearly 20 per cent - quadruple the government target. Erdogan is in danger of "dragging the Turkish economy into a president-made crisis", Eurasia Group said.The diplomatic friction was compounded when the global financial misconduct watchdog FATF followed through on threats to place Turkey under surveillance for failing to properly combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Turkey joins a "grey list" of countries that includes Syria, South Sudan and Yemen.Erdogan had fought hard against the designation, introducing new legislation that was ostensibly aimed to fight terror networks - but which critics said ended up mostly targeted Turkish NGOs that promote pro-Kurdish causes and human rights.Although not well known internationally,Speaking from his jail cell last week,in Erdogan's attempts to blame a foreign plot for domestic opposition to his nearly two-decade rule. He said:Kavala was acquitted of the Gezi charges in February 2020, only to be rearrested before he could return home and thrown back in jail over alleged links to the 2016 coup plot.the continent's top human rights watchdog, has issued a final warning to Turkey to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order to release Kavala pending trial. If Turkey fails to do so by its next meeting on November 30-December 2, the Strasbourg-based councilThe proceedings could result in the suspension of Turkey's voting rights and even its membership.