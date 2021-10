© screenshot

"We can see that it is happening. We are not entirely sure why it is happening. To be clear, some of it could be user-driven, people's actions on the platform, we are not sure what it is. It's just important that we share this information."

"When algorithms get put out into the world, what happens when people interact with it, we can't model for that. We can't model for how individuals or groups of people will use Twitter, what will happen in the world in a way that will impact how people use Twitter."

"Anybody who makes algorithms and relies on them has the same questions we have."

An internal study published by Twitter on its algorithms indicated that the platform actually amplifies right-of-center voices over left-leaning ones.The reality, however, is more complicated. told Protocol that the study only showed- not what caused it. The content could be amplified for any reason.In short,whether Twitter's home feed algorithms are biased towards conservative content. Interestingly, Chowdhury said:She added that the META team will conduct a "root-cause analysis" to discover why the purported skew exists, including analyzing how users interact with the platform's algorithms.Chowdhury said thatShe also argued that the problem is not solely a Twitter issue, implying that other social media platforms are struggling with algorithm data as well.