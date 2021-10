Twitter locked Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks out of his official account early Saturday morning for a Tuesday tweet observing, "The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man" — a reference to transgender federal official Rachel Levine."It's ridiculous for Twitter to say that acknowledging biological reality is somehow inciting violence," Banks spokesman Mitchell Hailstone said in a Saturday phone call. Hailstone said Banks is disputing the ban with Twitter. The company did not respond within three hours to an emailed request for comment on the matter.Levine also presided over one of the worst COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the country, and during his Senate confirmation hearings affirmed that heThis is far from Banks' first run-in with censorship: Democrats refused to seat Banks, along with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, on their Jan. 6 commission investigating what happened during the Capitol riot — one of thousands of riots the United States has faced since 2020. Instead, they chose Reps. Lynne Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — two members notoriously antagonistic toward their own party.