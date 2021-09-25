"They want to play dirty, we will play dirty too."People's Party leader Maxime Bernier publicized the emails of three journalists Tuesday after they contacted the party email to ask questions. In a now-deleted tweet, Bernier says, "If you want to write to these idiots to tell them what you think of their disgusting smear jobs, here are their email addresses.""They want to play dirty, we will play dirty too," said Bernier prior to posting the emails.As a result of Bernier's tweet, Christy Somos, a CTV journalist, received hate mail.Twitter Canada removed the three posts after 11 pm Wednesday and Bernier's account was frozen for 12 hours.Despite doubling their 2019 results, the PPC won zero seats on election night. Maxime Bernier also lost his third consecutive election.