Canada is edging closer to its federal election on Monday, with Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Erin O'Toole's Conservative Party in a tight race for first place. But the once fringe People's Party of Canada has emerged as a potential spoiler, riding a wave of anti-lockdown and vaccine mandate sentiment.In 2018, after a falling out with his party and amid a backlash over statements he made about immigration and multiculturalism, then member of Parliament Maxime Bernier quit the Conservatives and formed his own federal party.However, one issue above all has come to the forefront in the 2021 election: vaccine mandates and lockdowns.Such statements are "a huge part of the story behind the surge [for the PPC]", said Elizabeth Goodyear-Grant, a political studies professor at Queens University."A lot of this has been generated by the party seizing on the sense that anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine passport sentiments exist in the population."Polling data suggests that this message is gaining momentum among some Canadian voters even while the country has some of the world's highest vaccination rates - over 80% In the 2019 election, by comparison, the PPC earned just 1.6% of the popular vote and Mr Bernier lost his own seat.Among those who have shifted their support to the PPC is Scott Green, a 32-year-old municipal councillor in Latchford, a small town in Ontario.While Mr Green says he has been a supporter of Mr Bernier since his time with the Conservatives, he believes that pandemic restrictions imposed by many provinces are driving voters to the party."I'm fully vaccinated, and believe in science," he told the BBC. "But with the mandatory vaccinations, you can't eat in a restaurant, [or go to] a movie theatre or a sporting event unless you're fully vaccinated."Additionally, Mr Green pointed to the PPC's stance on lockdowns, which he said have crippled businesses and led to a wave of social ills in Ontario.Steven Weldon, the director of the Centre for the Study of Public Opinion and Representation at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, said that several factors limit how much of a "spoiler" the party can be in the upcoming election.As an example, Mr Weldon noted that aspects of the party's platform may make it unpalatable to many Canadian voters - even some of those who are against Covid-19 mandates.In the case of the Conservatives, he said, the party is likely "better off" by not attempting to take harsher anti-mandate or anti-immigrant positions in a bid to keep people from shifting allegiances."The Conservatives have a challenge dealing with that, but if they were to do that, then they would be losing a larger share of those in the middle of the ideological spectrum," he said.But Ms Bosse thinks more people would vote PPC if they had candidates in all 338 federal ridings (constituencies). They're running candidates in 312."I think we've got some traction," she said.In the long-run, it remains to be seen whether the PPC will continue to gain support even in a post-pandemic Canada."We lose sight of that because we're in the middle of both the election and the pandemic," Prof Goodyear-Grant said. "When the issue of the pandemic is removed, I think you would expect some of the support to dissipate."Mr Weldon, for his part, said he expects the party to "pivot" back to its original platform."Will [the end of the pandemic] take the wind of its sails? Probably not," he said."I think they will simply change the messaging to be sort of in line with a typical radical right party. What defines these parties is an opposition to immigration, first and foremost. That was what they ran on in 2019, so they'll pivot back to that."